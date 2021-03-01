New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,492 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock worth $2,934,503. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

