New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 15,498 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of Brinker International worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EAT opened at $68.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

