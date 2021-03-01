New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Bruker worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bruker by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

