New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,170 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of WHR opened at $190.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.11. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

