New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Donaldson worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

