New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Credicorp worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,655,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP stock opened at $160.01 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.