New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Twist Bioscience worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,128,000 after buying an additional 81,677 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 25,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $3,397,583.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,268 shares of company stock worth $49,619,681. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $137.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.