New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of WEX worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.19.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $208.35 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $175.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

