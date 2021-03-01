New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.19 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,631 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of BankUnited worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:BKU opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.