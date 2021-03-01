New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.82 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,997 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Capri worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.67 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

