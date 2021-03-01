New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.92 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Rapid7 worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.