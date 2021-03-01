New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Wingstop worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Wingstop stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 141.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

