New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $104.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

