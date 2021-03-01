New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,869 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

