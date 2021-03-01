New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,440. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

