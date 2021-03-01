New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

