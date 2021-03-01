New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $13.57 Million Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 353,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,570,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $97,300,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $9,361,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $3,627,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $56,703,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000.

AIRC opened at $40.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $43.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

