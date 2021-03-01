New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 440.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.50% of Colony Capital worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $5.92 on Monday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

