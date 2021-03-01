New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $166.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

