New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of The Boston Beer worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.92.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,983 shares of company stock worth $40,440,834 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,028.71 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,236.57. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,022.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $950.78.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

