New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,235 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of IDACORP worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 79.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $107.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.