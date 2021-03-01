New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,039 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,039 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Nomad Foods worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

