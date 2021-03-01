New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,000 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Discovery worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Discovery by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

