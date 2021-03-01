New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,000 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $160.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $177.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

