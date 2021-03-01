New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,800 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of FOX worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

