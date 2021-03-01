New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,557,001 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,557,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Workiva worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Workiva by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workiva by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

Workiva stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,969.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,263 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,690 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.