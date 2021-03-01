New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 704,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 203,396 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

