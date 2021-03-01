New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,410 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,410 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of American Campus Communities worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $40.96 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

