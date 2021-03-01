New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 616 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Enstar Group worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enstar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $212.59 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

