New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,226 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.91% of Heartland Financial USA worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,081 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 203,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.74 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.