New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 67,500 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of AGNC Investment worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

