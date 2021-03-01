New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,773 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Tetra Tech worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,461. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK opened at $138.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

