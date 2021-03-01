Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Up 456.3% in February

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 456.3% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NEWA stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Newater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

