NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Short Interest Update

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the January 28th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHIC opened at $10.26 on Monday. NewHold Investment has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43.

Get NewHold Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHIC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.