Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 896,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 875,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $355.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.