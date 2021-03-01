Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 896,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 875,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $355.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.91.
Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)
Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.