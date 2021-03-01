News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.37

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 170865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in News by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in News by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

