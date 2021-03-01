NEXT (NET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,125.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $9,125.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00352444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

