NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.08. 221,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 318,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.