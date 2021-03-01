NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.97

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 4983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 453,913 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

