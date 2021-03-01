Nexus (NXS) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Nexus has a market capitalization of $93.18 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002726 BTC on exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,879,051 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

