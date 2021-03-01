Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 826.0% in February

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 826.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NCPCF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.24.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.