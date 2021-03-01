NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 148.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average of $130.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

