NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

