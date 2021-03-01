NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,323 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $179,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.58. 207,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.12. The company has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

