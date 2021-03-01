Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NINOY opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.58. Nikon has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

