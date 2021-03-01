Nimiq Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $52.29 million and $2.14 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,393.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.11 or 0.03136993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00352948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.17 or 0.01008736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00456934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00375664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00246344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00022106 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,100,028,869 coins and its circulating supply is 7,356,278,869 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.