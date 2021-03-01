Nine Energy Service (NINE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NINE opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nine Energy Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

