Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $68,581.71 and approximately $17.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

