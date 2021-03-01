Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Niu Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $37.38 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.