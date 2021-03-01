Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $192.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $350.06 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

